Mariners star Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah shows off custom '29' fit for Game 3
No MLB star could fit his team's fanbase better than Cal Raleigh with the Seattle Mariners faithful.
Even though the Big Dumper is a good ol' southern gentleman from North Carolina, the 28-year-old, out-of-nowhere home-run king, winning the title this season with 60, besting superstars like the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (55) and the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (53), is a perfect match for the passionate Pacific Northwest sports die-hards.
RELATED: Why is Cal Raleigh called the 'Big Dumper'?
The designated hitter and catcher, who had already made a name for himself behind the plate in 2024 winning the American League Platinum Glove Award for best defensive player, extended that Paul Bunyan strength from his rear into being one of the best sluggers in baseball.
Maybe it's his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, who should get some of the credit, given she herself won two national championships in softball for Southern Oregon University and is now a hitting instructor.
Shimek is also a proud Mariners WAG, often posting from games and sharing her interactions with Seattle fans, not to mention was cheering Raleigh on when he officially broke the mark for most home runs by a catcher.
Greatness was witnessed today," Shimek wrote. "29, your dedication, drive, and love of the game is inspiring. I love you big and couldn’t be more proud, congrats✨"
It looks like she did not make the trip to the rain soaked, pivotal Game 3 on the road against the Detroit Tigers with the series tied 1-1 in the AL Division Series, but that didn't stop Hannah from rocking a custom bejeweled "29" top, taking a photo with the sons of M's Director of Player Development, Justin Toole.
"Missed my boys," Shimek wrote. "Game 3 ready!"
As of this posting, the game was still in a weather delay. If only Detroit had a retractable roof like Seattle!
Regardless, Raleigh's better half still brought the heat with her Game 3 fit.
