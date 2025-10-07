The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Mariners star Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah shows off custom '29' fit for Game 3

The Big Dumper's girlfriend Hannah Shimek flexed a sweet Cal Raleigh look for the rain soaked Game 3 between the Mariners and Tigers.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 28, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) waves to the crowd during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at T-Mobile Park.
Sept. 28, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) waves to the crowd during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at T-Mobile Park. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
No MLB star could fit his team's fanbase better than Cal Raleigh with the Seattle Mariners faithful.

Even though the Big Dumper is a good ol' southern gentleman from North Carolina, the 28-year-old, out-of-nowhere home-run king, winning the title this season with 60, besting superstars like the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (55) and the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (53), is a perfect match for the passionate Pacific Northwest sports die-hards.

RELATED: Why is Cal Raleigh called the 'Big Dumper'?

Cal Raleigh
Oct. 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) throws to first for an out against Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (not pictured) in the second inning during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The designated hitter and catcher, who had already made a name for himself behind the plate in 2024 winning the American League Platinum Glove Award for best defensive player, extended that Paul Bunyan strength from his rear into being one of the best sluggers in baseball.

Cal Raleigh
Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; American League catcher Cal Raleigh (29) of the Seattle Mariners poses for a photo with mascot the Mariner Moose on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Maybe it's his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, who should get some of the credit, given she herself won two national championships in softball for Southern Oregon University and is now a hitting instructor.

Shimek is also a proud Mariners WAG, often posting from games and sharing her interactions with Seattle fans, not to mention was cheering Raleigh on when he officially broke the mark for most home runs by a catcher.

Greatness was witnessed today," Shimek wrote. "29, your dedication, drive, and love of the game is inspiring. I love you big and couldn’t be more proud, congrats✨"

It looks like she did not make the trip to the rain soaked, pivotal Game 3 on the road against the Detroit Tigers with the series tied 1-1 in the AL Division Series, but that didn't stop Hannah from rocking a custom bejeweled "29" top, taking a photo with the sons of M's Director of Player Development, Justin Toole.

"Missed my boys," Shimek wrote. "Game 3 ready!"

Hannah Shimek
Hannah Shimek showing off her Game 3 look between the Mariners and Tigers. / Hannah Shimek/Instagram

As of this posting, the game was still in a weather delay. If only Detroit had a retractable roof like Seattle!

Regardless, Raleigh's better half still brought the heat with her Game 3 fit.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

