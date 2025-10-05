Cam Skattebo's gf Chloe Rodriguez hangs at pumpkin patch with Giants WAGs
The New York Giants traveled to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo has become a Giants fan favorite, and so has his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez with her fits.
The 23-year-old Skattebo has scored two touchdowns in four games in his rookie season out of the Arizona State Sun Devils. He’s now paired with fellow rookie Jaxson Dart at quarterback and the team got its first win of the season last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Skattebo’s girlfriend Rodriguez has been at his games home and away cheering him on.
She ever rocked the custom SKATT chain on the road.
Skattebo and Rodriguez met when the running back played for Sacramento State Hornets and she was a cheerleader at the school. They went public with their relationship in 2021.
Now, he’s in the NFL and she’s hanging with other Giants WAGs where they hit the pumpkin patch.
Wtih fall in full swing, it means so is football.
Rodriguez will likely be in the Big Easy for Sunday’s game and turning heads again in the crowd amongst the other Giants wives and girlfriends.
