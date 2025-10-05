The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cam Skattebo's gf Chloe Rodriguez hangs at pumpkin patch with Giants WAGs

The New York rookie running back’s girlfriend has a fall hangout before the team plays in New Orleans on Sunday.

Matt Ryan

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) walks on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) walks on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants traveled to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo has become a Giants fan favorite, and so has his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez with her fits.

The 23-year-old Skattebo has scored two touchdowns in four games in his rookie season out of the Arizona State Sun Devils. He’s now paired with fellow rookie Jaxson Dart at quarterback and the team got its first win of the season last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Skattebo’s girlfriend Rodriguez has been at his games home and away cheering him on.

She ever rocked the custom SKATT chain on the road.

Skattebo and Rodriguez met when the running back played for Sacramento State Hornets and she was a cheerleader at the school. They went public with their relationship in 2021.

Now, he’s in the NFL and she’s hanging with other Giants WAGs where they hit the pumpkin patch.

Chloe Rodriguez and Giants WAGs
Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

Wtih fall in full swing, it means so is football.

Rodriguez will likely be in the Big Easy for Sunday’s game and turning heads again in the crowd amongst the other Giants wives and girlfriends.

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

