Jaxson Dart shares sweet hug with mom after first Giants win vs. Chargers
The Giants' great new hope Jaxson Dart delivered.
New York Giants fans had been begging for the first-round draft pick to supplant veteran Russell Wilson as the G-Men's QB1, and head coach Brian Daboll finally made the switch in a tough matchup against the stingy defense of the San Diego Chargers.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin betrays dad Lane in LSU Whit Weeks dress vs. Ole Miss
While it wasn't all good news after the season-ending knee injury of superstar receiver Malik Nabers, the former Ole Miss standout showed why he has such promise, doing just enough with his arm, and his legs especially, to nab his first victory in his first NFL start in an upset win, 21-18.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit that supports another team
After the game, the 22-year-old rookie had a heartwarming hug with his mom Kara to celebrate the monumental moment in his young career.
RELATED: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his girlfriend before Chargers game
Kara, who shares her fitness programs on her Instagram account, was obviously super proud of her son, along with dad Brandon, who also played college football at Utah, where Jaxson grew up.
Dart finished with a respectable 96.0 passer rating, throwing for 111 yards and one touchdown with zero picks, but it was his timely scrambles that gave the Chargers fits, running for another 54 yards and one more score, beating early-season NFL MVP darkhorse Justin Herbert.
It'll be hard for Dart and the Giants to make the playoffs this season, especially after the Nabers injury, but if the darling of NYC can show promise for the future, Giants fans will adore him by the end of the year.
Mom too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing