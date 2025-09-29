The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jaxson Dart shares sweet hug with mom after first Giants win vs. Chargers

The first-round rookie quarterback is the toast of New York after an upset victory in his first NFL start. Dart celebrated with mom after the game.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium.
Sept. 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Giants' great new hope Jaxson Dart delivered.

New York Giants fans had been begging for the first-round draft pick to supplant veteran Russell Wilson as the G-Men's QB1, and head coach Brian Daboll finally made the switch in a tough matchup against the stingy defense of the San Diego Chargers.

Jaxson Dart
Sept. 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While it wasn't all good news after the season-ending knee injury of superstar receiver Malik Nabers, the former Ole Miss standout showed why he has such promise, doing just enough with his arm, and his legs especially, to nab his first victory in his first NFL start in an upset win, 21-18.

Jaxson Dart
Sept. 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After the game, the 22-year-old rookie had a heartwarming hug with his mom Kara to celebrate the monumental moment in his young career.

Jaxson Dart, Kara Dart
Jaxson Dart hugs his mother Kara after his first NFL victory. / Jenna Cottrell/Instagram

Kara, who shares her fitness programs on her Instagram account, was obviously super proud of her son, along with dad Brandon, who also played college football at Utah, where Jaxson grew up.

Jaxson Dart, Kara Dart
Jaxson Dart hugs his mother after his first NFL victory. / Jenna Cottrell/Instagram

Dart finished with a respectable 96.0 passer rating, throwing for 111 yards and one touchdown with zero picks, but it was his timely scrambles that gave the Chargers fits, running for another 54 yards and one more score, beating early-season NFL MVP darkhorse Justin Herbert.

It'll be hard for Dart and the Giants to make the playoffs this season, especially after the Nabers injury, but if the darling of NYC can show promise for the future, Giants fans will adore him by the end of the year.

Mom too.

Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo
Sept. 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) record a video on a smartphone after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

