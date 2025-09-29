Jaxson Dart, Madison Beer origin story found after fake post dissing Justin Herbert
Madison Beer is presumed be dating Justin Herbert, and social media was ablaze that Jaxson Dart had dissed him before his first NFL start.
The New York Giants first-round pick ended up getting the better of the early-season Los Angeles Chargers NFL MVP darkhorse, 21-18, so this presumed epic burn still has momentum today.
It turns out that much like NBACentel, which often fools major media outlets, and to be completely honest, we at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI have fallen for legitimate-looking hoaxes in the past, many folks fell for this one below that was 100% NOT true.
So was there any origin story to this perfect dupe that, as of this posting, has been shared 5.2 million times?
It turns out, yes, in fact. Bu much like most things with social media, the real story is way less innocent.
The former Ole Miss standout Dart, 22, was asked on a red carpet who his celebrity crush was. The answer was the 26-year-old pop star who just released her smash hit single, "Yes Baby."
Beer for her part, who attended last week's home game at SoFi stadium against their AFC West rival Denver Broncos, did not seem to attend the showdown at MetLife which had her real-life man taking on her celebrity admirer.
Instead, she was perfecting baking cinnamon rolls. We are not joking.
Those look delicious!
So now you know how it all started. Dart did not troll Herbert, 27, calling out his pop star girlfriend Madison Beer.
But if she's ever single again, maybe Dart will now have the courage to ask her out.
