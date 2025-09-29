The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jaxson Dart, Madison Beer origin story found after fake post dissing Justin Herbert

The pop star Madison Beer was at the center of a fake Jaxson Dart diss of her presumed boyfriend Justin Herbert before Giants vs. Chargers.

Matthew Graham

Madison Beer
Madison Beer / IMAGO/imageSPACE

Madison Beer is presumed be dating Justin Herbert, and social media was ablaze that Jaxson Dart had dissed him before his first NFL start.

RELATED: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his girlfriend before Chargers game

Madison Beer
Madison Beer attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

The New York Giants first-round pick ended up getting the better of the early-season Los Angeles Chargers NFL MVP darkhorse, 21-18, so this presumed epic burn still has momentum today.

RELATED: Jaxson Dart shares sweet hug with mom after first Giants win vs. Chargers

Jaxson Dart
Sept. 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It turns out that much like NBACentel, which often fools major media outlets, and to be completely honest, we at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI have fallen for legitimate-looking hoaxes in the past, many folks fell for this one below that was 100% NOT true.

RELATED: Madison Beer, NFL QB Justin Herbert caught holding hands after big Chargers win

So was there any origin story to this perfect dupe that, as of this posting, has been shared 5.2 million times?

It turns out, yes, in fact. Bu much like most things with social media, the real story is way less innocent.

Madison Beer
March 2, 2025: Madison Beer attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

The former Ole Miss standout Dart, 22, was asked on a red carpet who his celebrity crush was. The answer was the 26-year-old pop star who just released her smash hit single, "Yes Baby."

Beer for her part, who attended last week's home game at SoFi stadium against their AFC West rival Denver Broncos, did not seem to attend the showdown at MetLife which had her real-life man taking on her celebrity admirer.

Instead, she was perfecting baking cinnamon rolls. We are not joking.

Madison Beer
Madison Beer was perfecting baking cinnamon rolls as she was going viral for a fake diss of her presumed boyfriend Justin Herbert by Jaxson Dart. / Madison Beer/Instagram

Those look delicious!

So now you know how it all started. Dart did not troll Herbert, 27, calling out his pop star girlfriend Madison Beer.

But if she's ever single again, maybe Dart will now have the courage to ask her out.

Madison Beer
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Madison Beer at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships