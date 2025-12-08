Cam Skattebo’s gf Chloe stuns in winter fit while sharing NYC date with Giants star

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo may not be playing this season after his brutal injury, but that’s not making him into a Scrooge this holiday season. His girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez just posted some adorable couple’s photos of the two enjoying cold NYC doing a very common Christmas activity.

The rookie Skattebo out of the Arizona State Sun Devils was having a tremendous rookie season and was a fan favorite before his ankle was rolled up on by a Philadelphia Eagles defender and it bent in a way that even Gumby would’ve been hurt.

He’s season finished with 410 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground, and 207 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

RELATED: Cam Skattebo shows off injured ankle in encouraging update for Giants fans

Since then, he’s been having all kinds of fun from his hilarious taco eating technique live chat, to putting up a Christmas tree, to his WWE dust-up performance that had fans questioning why he did it.

Well anyways here’s Cam Skattebo & Abdul Carter fighting at WWE pic.twitter.com/hyA4xy04lO — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) November 18, 2025

Now, he’s spending more time with Rodriguez, whom was a Sacramento State cheerleader where he played before transferring to ASU. She’s been a hit at his games this season when he played.

The two had a date night in NYC at Rockefeller Center to see the Christmas tree and took adorable photos where she posted, “thanks for keeping me warm @sk4ttp4ck” while she rocked her winter look.

Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

He also got a jump on New Year’s with a kiss from Rodriguez.

Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

The Giants are just 2-11 this season, but they’ll be an exciting team again once Skattebo is back and looking for defenders to hit and doing end zone flips. He also should be flipping for joy with Rodriguez.

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash