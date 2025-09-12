Canelo Álvarez's kisses wife Fernanda Gómez with sweet hug pre-Terence Crawford bout
Canelo Álvarez might be past his fighting prime, but the Mexican superstar seems to be enjoying the spotlight much more now.
Having already welcomed Netflix cameras into his home as the 35-year-old, 10-time major world titles holder prepares for his showdown with equally decorated 10-time major world titles winner Terence Crawford, Álvarez also shared a sweet moment as he entered the Álvarez vs. Crawford press conference with his wife, Fernanda Gómez, and their young daughter Maria.
The calm before the storm was perfectly encapsulated here, and it's endearing how excited his little girl is for the fight. Although it also must be extremely anxious times for Gómez especially to see her husband get bruised and battered, even if victorious.
Gómez also took a candid shot of dad and daughter and shared it on her Instagram Stories, as well as reposting many images of the happy family.
Gómez and Álvarez also just had their second child together, baby Eva, who was born in early August.
Álvarez has five children all together, and he and Gómez first started dating in 2016 before breaking up a year later. They eventually reconciled and were married in May 2021 at the Guadalajara Cathedral in Mexico.
Since then, Gómez has been active on social media sharing the adventures of their growing family. Now it's time for their Netflix close-up.
