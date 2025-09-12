The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Canelo Álvarez's kisses wife Fernanda Gómez with sweet hug pre-Terence Crawford bout

The Mexican superstar shared a touching moment with his wife and their young daughter Maria.

Matthew Graham

Canelo Alvarez kisses his wife Fernanda Gomez after "The King Coming Home" fight.
Canelo Alvarez kisses his wife Fernanda Gomez after "The King Coming Home" fight. / IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Canelo Álvarez might be past his fighting prime, but the Mexican superstar seems to be enjoying the spotlight much more now.

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez has a lot of fancy belts! / IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Having already welcomed Netflix cameras into his home as the 35-year-old, 10-time major world titles holder prepares for his showdown with equally decorated 10-time major world titles winner Terence Crawford, Álvarez also shared a sweet moment as he entered the Álvarez vs. Crawford press conference with his wife, Fernanda Gómez, and their young daughter Maria.

The calm before the storm was perfectly encapsulated here, and it's endearing how excited his little girl is for the fight. Although it also must be extremely anxious times for Gómez especially to see her husband get bruised and battered, even if victorious.

Gómez also took a candid shot of dad and daughter and shared it on her Instagram Stories, as well as reposting many images of the happy family.

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez shares a hug with his daughter Maria before his Alvarez vs. Crawford press conference. / Fernanda Gómez/Instagram

Gómez and Álvarez also just had their second child together, baby Eva, who was born in early August.

Álvarez has five children all together, and he and Gómez first started dating in 2016 before breaking up a year later. They eventually reconciled and were married in May 2021 at the Guadalajara Cathedral in Mexico.

Since then, Gómez has been active on social media sharing the adventures of their growing family. Now it's time for their Netflix close-up.

Canelo Alvarez, Fernanda Gomez
Canelo Alvarez with his wife Fernanda Gomez, their daughter Maria, and his son Saul, named after dad from his birth name, Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán. / IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

