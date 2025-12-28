Cardi B ditches bf Stefon Diggs after Patriots win slaying stunning skirt

Stefon Diggs had another incredible game in the New England Patriots’ demolition of the New York Jets on Sunday. After playing, he was looking for girlfriend and rapper Cardi B.

The receiver finished the day with six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown while also reaching his $500k bonus for 80 catches on the season.

Stefon Diggs not only hit his 500k incentive, but he’s in for yet another Patriots touchdown. pic.twitter.com/6tmbiWbc5r — Patriot RedZone (@PatriotRedZone) December 28, 2025

Diggs is also winning off the field, dating Cardi B since 2024 and just having a son with her in November. She was just seen last week talking smack after the Patriots defeated the Ravens on the road in Baltimore last week.

Now, after the 42-10 win at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey vs. the Jets, Diggs was seen looking for his girl after the game. He found her on FaceTime because she went indoors as it was too cold out.

Stefon Diggs looking for Cardi B after the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/WfAClPNTAH — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

She wouldn’t have been hard to find either in her head-turning pink fit.

Cardi B/Instagram

It’s no wonder she was seeking warmth as she revealed the full skirt fit in temperatures that dipped into the low 30s.

Cardi B

The Patriots have one game left at home vs. the Miami Dolphins with a chance at the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win and a Denver Broncos’ loss.

Cardi B will no doubt be there for that one, but given the New England cold maybe she’ll have to move indoors there, too.

Cardi B | IMAGO / MediaPunch

