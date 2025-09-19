Chargers WAG loves Madison Beer’s soaking wet workout fit for new single
Pop star Madison Beer’s new single, "Yes Baby," dropped on Friday, September 19, and she showed off a full soaking wet workout fit that even caught they attention of a Los Angeles Chargers WAG.
While her single came out, there appears to be nothing single about the 26-year-old Beer, though, who has been linked to Chargers star quarterback Justin Hebert, 27. The 6-foot-6 QB was tough to miss on the set of her new song back in August.
RELATED: Madison Beer becomes Chargers hero after Justin Herbert's great game vs. Chiefs
They were then spotted going full couple mode with wine in hand like a normal couple out in public heading to a friend’s house.
Since then, the season has started and Beer has become a Chargers hero as Herbert has the team at 2-0 and looks fantastic: He’s thrown for 560 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. After the big win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil Week 1, they were spotted holding hands.
And before last week Monday night’s win at the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert immediately liked Beer’s post with the trailer for her new song.
Speaking of the song, it’s out and so is the jaw-dropping workout fit Beer wore in it. She posted to her 40.1 million IG fans the following:
This time Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker’s longtime girlfriend Annie Buerk liked the post, which also seemingly confirms Beer is also a Chargers WAG now.
The Chargers are home in LA on Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos. Will Beer make an appearance at the game?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career