Chiefs owner's wife Tavia Hunt turns heads in bold print dress with daughter Gracie
The stars and NFL royalty were out on Thursday night for the NFL Honors ceremony at the storied Saenger Theater in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX. The first family of the Kansas City Chiefs was among those to pull up to the red carpet as the team aims to make history with a three-peat.
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was flanked by wife Tavia Hunt and daughter Gracie Hunt, with all three family members rocking stellar fits for their grand entrances.
Clark went with a traditional black suit, while Gracie wore a bright red ruffled minidress.
MORE: Gracie Hunt channels flamenco dancer in ruffle Chiefs-red gown with dad Clark
Then, there was Tavia, who may have made the biggest statement with a bold Roberto Cavalli bodycon dress.
The whole family showed out.
MORE: Gracie Hunt flaunts custom Chiefs form-fitting jeans in private jet flex
Clark Hunt and Tavia tied the knot in October 1993.
The couple welcomed their first daughter, Gracie. in 1999. Their second child, Knobel, was born around three years later, and their youngest daughter, Ava, who is a cheerleader at SMU, was born in March 2005.
Let's see if the Chiefs look as good on the field at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday evening as the Hunt family did on the NFL Honors red carpet.
The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.
