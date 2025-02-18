The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, wife Tavia enjoy 60th birthday beachside dance

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, wife Tavia, and the family are enjoying a vacation in Mexico for his 60th birthday, and daughter Gracie shared video of the celebration.

Josh Sanchez

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, wife Tavia and daughter Gracie before a game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, wife Tavia and daughter Gracie before a game at Arrowhead Stadium. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 campaign may not have ended how the team had planned, getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX and falling short of the historic three-peat.

Despite the loss, the Chiefs have been one of the most successful NFL franchises in recent memory and owner Clark Hunt is not letting his spirits get down.

Clark, his wife Tavia, and their daughter Gracie are enjoying a getaway to Mexico and a special celebration.

The Chiefs owner is celebrating his 60th birthday and Gracie shared some of the sights and sounds from the evening. Clark and Tavia enjoyed a scenic beachside dance while a mariachi band provided the music.

Kanass City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt birthday celebration
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

Love is in the air.

And how could it not be, with a view like this?

Gracie Hunt Mexico vacation
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

As we've seen with the way Clark runs a football team, the Hunt family knows how to do things right.

Clark Hunt and Tavia tied the knot in October 1993.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt pose on the red carpet before the S
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt pose on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / IMAGO / Newscom World

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Gracie. in 1999. Their second child, Knobel, was born around three years later, and their youngest daughter, Ava, who is a cheerleader at SMU, was born in March 2005.

Once the vacation comes to an end, it's time for Clark Hunt to get right back to work with the start of the new NFL league year right around the corner.

