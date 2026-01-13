Chris Boswell's wife Havana's stunning Steelers fit is lone bright spot to sad finale

It was not a good night for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the home Wild Card playoff loss to the Houston Texans in what could be quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ final NFL game. The only points for the team came from kicker Chris Boswell. Speaking of Boswell, his wife Havana was a lone bright spot with her fit.

The Texans defense dominated all night and there was little to cheer about in Pittsburgh. Boswell scored the only six points on two field goals in what was a 7-6 game heading into the fourth quarter before the Texans got 23 thanks to two defensive touchdowns.

Does Aaron Rodgers go out like this?



An interception for a TD#Steelers

pic.twitter.com/7Z0uYwudyA — HotTakes (@hottakes_app) January 13, 2026

This all came after the Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens the week before in an incredible game to win the AFC North that came down to the opposition’s kicker missing the field goal.

While the team struggled on the field, Boswell’s wife stood out in her Steelers look to at least give fans something to cheer for.

Havana Boswell (left) | Havana Boswell/Instagram

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the lucky look, but it certainly was a winning one.

Havana always stands out rooting on her husband and the team.

Who is Havana Boswell?

She’s from the South

She’s a Southern girl who was born and raised in Atlanta Georgia.

She’s a real estate agent

She’s even has her own company called, HFoxRealEstate. Yes, her last name before marrying Chris was Fox. She primarily does business in Atlanta but has started to navigate the Pittsburgh market as well.

Her love story

There’s not much out there on how they met, but he popped the question in 2022 and they got married in June of 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, Texas, where she crushed him in her dress.

They just had a baby on Chris’ birthday

They welcomed baby Beckham in March of 2025 and he’s already a big Steelers fan.

She has a son from a previous relationship

Chris has embraced the role as stepdad to Channing, and he, too, is a big Steelers fan.

