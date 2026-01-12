Molly Qerim's replacement Shae Cornette shows off special Steelers 'First Take' look

First Take is in Steel City for the big Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card playoff game vs. the Houston Texans on Monday night. New co-host Shae Cornette certainly stood out in her latest fit.

Cornette replaced long-time First Take co-host Molly Qerim at the beginning of November. While fans are missing Qerim on the ESPN show, Cornette has shown she can be a hit, too, like her predecessor.

Cornette, the a former SportsCenter anchor, has immense pressure to fill Qerim's very fashionable shoes who always impressed like her “locked in” leather look, and her fire-red dress for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

RELATED: Molly Qerim's replacement Shae Cornette flaunts fancy black dress in selfie

Qerim was always flaunting her fire fashion choices on “First Take”. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

Despite a rough start with an awkward intro from fellow co-host Stephen A. Smith, she certainly has like her leather coat look, and this black boots stunner.

While live from Pittsburgh on Monday, she showed off her special Steelers look.

RELATED: Molly Qerim has surprising casual tank top fit on epic trip after ‘First Take’ exit

Shae Cornette/Instagram

And impressed with the rest of the crew that included Smith, Cam Newton, and Ryan Clark, who is a former Steelers star.

Cam Newton, Shae Cornette, Stephen A. Smith, Ryan Clark | Shae Cornette/Instagram

The veteran sports broadcaster Cornette has been with ESPN since 2020 after her husband, basketball analyst and former Notre Dame player Jordan Cornette, begged the network to give her a shot.

Qerim surfaces after departure

The 41-year-old Qerim abruptly quit the show in September and left an emotional note upset she couldn’t break the news herself.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote on Instagram. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

Qerim surfaced in Adu Dhabi for a gig while stunning on the beach, and then wowed during Formula 1 from the United Arab Emirates capital.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party