Christian McCaffrey hilariously narrates wife Olivia Culpo's makeup routine
Newlyweds Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo have been all over the headlines this summer.
First, it was their lavish, star-studded wedding at a hoity toity Rhode Island estate. Then, Miss Universe (and Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA) shared wedding footage of McCaffrey’s mom crushing the dance floor as 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy dorkily danced along.
Next up, it was the comedic beef that arose between the Niners franchise running back and his former Carolina Panthers teammate, former NFL MVP Cam Newton, for not inviting him to the wedding of the summer.
"Is it because of the Brock Purdy beef?,” Newton joked. “Was Brock there?" If you haven’t watched the epic comedic rant, it’s worth a watch.
McCaffrey jokily clapped back as to why.
Now the cherry on top. McCaffrey gives the play-by-play of his wife’s intense beauty routine
“Beat myself with this egg multiple times”: this might be our favorite line. Forget the beating that the 49ers running back takes every week.
It’s his wife that is the true gladiator.
