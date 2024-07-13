The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Christian McCaffrey hilariously narrates wife Olivia Culpo's makeup routine

The 49ers star realizes that the former Miss Universe’s beauty regimen is rougher than an NFL Sunday.

Matthew Graham

Newlyweds Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo have been all over the headlines this summer.

First, it was their lavish, star-studded wedding at a hoity toity Rhode Island estate. Then, Miss Universe (and Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA) shared wedding footage of McCaffrey’s mom crushing the dance floor as 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy dorkily danced along. 

Next up, it was the comedic beef that arose between the Niners franchise running back and his former Carolina Panthers teammate, former NFL MVP Cam Newton, for not inviting him to the wedding of the summer.

"Is it because of the Brock Purdy beef?,” Newton joked. “Was Brock there?" If you haven’t watched the epic comedic rant, it’s worth a watch.

McCaffrey jokily clapped back as to why.

Now the cherry on top. McCaffrey gives the play-by-play of his wife’s intense beauty routine

“Beat myself with this egg multiple times”: this might be our favorite line. Forget the beating that the 49ers running back takes every week.

It’s his wife that is the true gladiator.

Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

