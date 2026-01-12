Brook Purdy’s wife Jenna flaunts 49ers win with Claire Kittle despite George’s injury
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers gutted out a win on Sunday in the Wild Card playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles like they have all season. They also had to do it after losing their vocal leader on offense in Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle to a devastating injury. After the game, Purdy’s wife Jenna Purdy and Kittle’s wife Claire Kittle celebrated together despite that fact.
Kittle went down in the second quarter after he caught a pass and immediately clutched his Achilles tendon which had snapped. The cart came out but Kittle in true Kittle fashion encouraged his teammates to keep going.
RELATED: George Kittle's wife Claire causes stir in vintage 49ers fit at enemy Eagles
And keep going they did, all the way to an improbable win against the defending Super Bowl champs in their house. Purdy had the winning touchdown pass in the 4th quarter to Christian McCaffrey.
RELATED: Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin insanely rips up 49ers coat for reinvented playoff fit
That was the reason to celebrate and that’s what Jenna (left) and Claire (right and in black) did in the their Niners’ fits.
Claire was a trooper as no doubt she was devastated about what happened to George, whose season is obviously over as head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed after the game.
The team will now travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks next weekend without their leader. No doubt, Claire and George will still be celebrating big plays and rooting their tails off for the 49ers.
Kittle gets bottle of tequila sent to locker room
After he knew his season had ended, the legend of Kittle grew after he requested a bottle of tequila to get his offseason rolling.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z
Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair
WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out
Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.