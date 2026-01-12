Brook Purdy’s wife Jenna flaunts 49ers win with Claire Kittle despite George’s injury

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers gutted out a win on Sunday in the Wild Card playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles like they have all season. They also had to do it after losing their vocal leader on offense in Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle to a devastating injury. After the game, Purdy’s wife Jenna Purdy and Kittle’s wife Claire Kittle celebrated together despite that fact.

Kittle went down in the second quarter after he caught a pass and immediately clutched his Achilles tendon which had snapped. The cart came out but Kittle in true Kittle fashion encouraged his teammates to keep going.

George Kittle carted off in Philly



(via @NFLonFOX)

And keep going they did, all the way to an improbable win against the defending Super Bowl champs in their house. Purdy had the winning touchdown pass in the 4th quarter to Christian McCaffrey.

Brock Purdy redemption.



Christian McCaffery was spotted open, and hit him, and a touchdown.



49ers tale the lead

That was the reason to celebrate and that’s what Jenna (left) and Claire (right and in black) did in the their Niners’ fits.

49ers WAGs | Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Claire was a trooper as no doubt she was devastated about what happened to George, whose season is obviously over as head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed after the game.

The team will now travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks next weekend without their leader. No doubt, Claire and George will still be celebrating big plays and rooting their tails off for the 49ers.

Kittle gets bottle of tequila sent to locker room

After he knew his season had ended, the legend of Kittle grew after he requested a bottle of tequila to get his offseason rolling.

After the Achilles tear, Jed York came into the 49ers locker room and asked George Kittle if there's anything he could get him. Within minutes, that bottle of tequila was in the 49ers' locker room.



A couple hours later, victory in Philadelphia was secured.

