Luther Burden’s stunning Bears game thrusts girlfriend Kendall into spotlight

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III let a national audience know he is a future star. His girlfriend Kendall Minglae also was stunned and reacted to his performance on Sunday Night Football vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Burden III finished with eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ narrow loss, 42-38, at San Francisco. It was the most by a Bears rookie receiver since 1981.

Caleb Williams deep ball to Luther Burden III for the touchdown 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5rgLPDk1j1 — Chicago Bears Network (@bearsnetwork_) December 29, 2025

The Bears offense looked electric with the rookie out of the Missouri Tigers leading the way. So far this season Burden has 44 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns.

He also avoided any major injury after he limped off the field.

His girlfriend Minglae has been there supporting him all season and turning heads with her game-day fits like this black top at the Las Vegas Raiders.

And custom fits like this “10” look at the Detroit Lions.

After Burden III’s huge performance on Sunday, she reacted with the 🤏🏼 emoji as if she had to pinch herself.

Kendall Minglae/Instagram

Based on social media, it appears the two have been together since at least 2023 as here’s a picture of them after a Missouri game back then.

Not much is known about her besides her model looks and photos she posts. No doubt, she’s now thrust into the spotlight with Burden III’s monster game and the Bears winning the NFC North and headed to the playoffs.

