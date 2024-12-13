The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara misses Steelers party for night with Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton

The singer and wife of Pittsburgh QB Russell Wilson attends an event in New York City where all the stars were out for an epic fangirl session.

Aug. 11, 2024: Ciara arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala
Aug. 11, 2024: Ciara arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Ciara had to miss the Pittsburgh Steelers Christmas party with husband Russell Wilson and three of her kids, but at least she got to hang out with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.

Wilson and kids Future, 10, Win, 4, and Amora — who just turned 1 with an epic birthday post from mom and a heartwarming note from dad — hit up the team’s Christmas party where Wilson shared the most adorable family photos without mom (and Sienna, whose location was undetermined).

While they were having a great time with Santa, the singer and mom dressed up in a “SassCi” fit that had Russell Wilson ready to get home to her, and attended the opening of the SKIMS store on Fifth Avenue New York. While there, Ciara took to Instagram to show video meeting the company co-founder and mogul Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and LaLa (although her back was to the camera). She captioned it, “Girls Rule.”

Ciara, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian
Ciara/Instagram

The hotel heiress and socialite Hilton definitely went fangirl with Ciara, posting “Love you @ciara 🩷So incredibly beautiful inside & out 🥰“

Ciara and Paris Hilton
Ciara/Instagram

Ciara replied, “Love you Paris ❤️.”

That’s a girls night for the ages right there.

At least Ciara had a good excuse for missing the Steelers Christmas party. She can make it up to Wilson at the big game this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

