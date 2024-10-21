Ciara, children adorably rock Russell Wilson Steelers jerseys for big win vs. Jets
Russell Wilson made his highly anticipated and debated start Sunday night for the Pittsburgh Steelers and came through in front of his entire family.
Wilson threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers’ 37-15 win over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
Earlier in the day, his wife Ciara stole his thunder with an insane gold queen bee fit. Wilson definitely got the spotlight back with his performance.
Making his big night even more special was the entire family was there to see it. Ciara posted these adorable family photos to her 35.4M Instagram followers and captioned it, “Victory Monday. Go Daddy.”
How fast time flies and how big the couple’s kids have gotten.
Wilson, 35, and Ciara, 38, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own. Recently, Wilson showed off an all-boys Goodfellas-style pose.
Ciara wore the right colors this time for the game and had a lot to cheer about. The Steelers are at home next Monday night to take on the New York Giants and no doubt the fam will be there to root on “Daddy”.
