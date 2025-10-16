The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara rocks Giants fit crushing on backup QB hubby Russell Wilson in team parking lot

The New York quarterback may not be playing much, but his recording artist wife just created a season highlight.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and Ciara at Super Bowl LIX week.
Russell Wilson and Ciara at Super Bowl LIX week. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Ciara was all about moving to the Big Apple and Russell Wilson‘s new team the New York Giants in the offseason, but as the season has progressed she hasn’t been seen in game-day fits. Now that he’s a backup, she did show off some team spirit.

The 36-year-old Wilson is playing in his 13th NFL season after coming over from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Immediately Ciara upstaged his first Giants team photo, and then posed with him in a stunning fit at training camp.

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

The 39-year-old recording artist has always been his No. 1 fan. Wilson did start the first three games and went 0-3 despite a 450-yard three-touchdown performance at the Dallas Cowboys. Unlike last season, however, Ciara hasn’t posted her game-day looks.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

In her latest photo dump on Instagram, she did show off a rare Giants fit these days while revealing she did attend a game.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

And was crushing on her man in the players parking lot.

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

Wilson took notice of her photos and commented, “Love you Mrs. mine @ciara 😍“

It may not be the season Wilson wanted coming over to New York, but he’s winning at home with his biggest cheerleader Ciara by his side.

Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

