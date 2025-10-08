Russell Wilson loves Ciara's wild grillz look making her almost unrecognizable
Russell Wilson might be sitting on the bench now for the New York Giants, but his pop-star wife Ciara is still crushing the spotlight like always.
The "Goodies" hitmaker released her latest single from her latest album "CiCi," and it's a homage to her hometown of Atlanta, where the 39-year-old R&B sensation first burst onto the scene from the ATL.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia's all-black Paris fit has Ciara exclaiming two words
The most amazing part of her always flawless look is the custom "Ciara" grill, or grillz, which has amazing detail in a cursive font, filled with diamonds, accentuated by the "A" at the end in the style of the Atlanta Braves.
RELATED: Ciara sends hubby Russell Wilson uplifting message after Giants QB is benched
"Man, I’m so proud of where I’m from!," Ciara wrote in her Instagram Reels post.
Ciara and her Super Bowl winning husband are always in the public eye with their four children, so it's amazing how she's always able to reinvent herself. And this wasn't the first time Ciara rocked a grillz look that made her look dramatically different.
RELATED: Russell Wilson's wife Ciara rocks wild leather fit before Giants-Cowboys game
Wilson, on the other hand, hasn't succeeded as well as his wife, with the ten-time Pro Bowler finally getting benched for the Giants' first-round pick Jaxson Dart. New York fans had been clamoring for a change, and head coach Brian Daboll finally made the switch a couple of weeks ago.
The former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner is always scrutinized, even as the backup when social media was dissecting Wilson on whether he was pouting for Dart's victory speech after his first NFL win against the Chargers.
We, however, think that was completely overblown, although Wilson has exhibited some odd behavior that has deserved some mocking, like when he was in the huddle by himself.
Luckily Ciara is always one-upping her man in the best way possible with another amazing look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup