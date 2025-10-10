Russell Wilson has awkward ‘Giants win’ post in postgame fit after loud boos
Russell Wilson was booed off the field after only two snaps in Thursday night’s New York Giants’ shocking win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. His Instagram “win” post was equally as sad.
Wilson was the team’s starter for the opening three games and went 0-3 despite one 450-yard, three-touchdown performance in an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He did, however, throw a brutal interception in OT.
Since then, the team has moved on to rookie Jaxson Dart who got a second win on the season last night in his third start. The 36-year-old Wilson has been fully supportive of the 22-year-old Dart.
RELATED: Loudly booed Russell Wilson posts Cam Skattebo reaction after Giants win
Dart would briefly get hurt in the third quarter and head to the medical tent, forcing Wilson onto the field where he’d hand the ball off once and then made a terrible throw on third down. That’s when he was booed off the field and a bizarre scene took place where Giants head coach Brian Daboll was seen losing his mind with the team doctors to clear Dart to return.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking Eagles win
Daboll would apologize to the doctor after the game, but it was an embarrassing look, especially for Wilson.
Speaking of embarrassing, Wilson’s “Giants win” post of his lone highlight was his fit.
It’s not looking good for the former Super Bowl champion Wilson in New York after all the hype with him signing from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason. At least he’s winning off the field with wife Ciara and the kids.
