The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara rocks knee-high boots in smitten Russell Wilson date photo

The New York Giants and his recording artist wife have some fun without the kids.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans, Lousiana.
Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans, Lousiana. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Ciara has been all over recently with and without her husband Russell Wilson. They were able to sneak in a Saturday night date night with their busy schedules and without the kids where Wilson posted an amazing photo of his wife.

The recording artist just dropped the remix to her hit song “Ecstasy” where she teamed up with Pittsburgh Steelers’ DK Metcalf’s fiancée Normani in an iced out Atlanta Braves fit, and also just returned from performing in London, United Kingdom, where she wore a Queen of England fit. Not to mention, she did the “Saki Saki” dance with a Bollywood legend.

RELATED: Ciara rocks pink bunny Yankees fit feeling ‘blessed out’ with Russell Wilson

Ciara
Ciara even danced with the Knicks cheerleaders. / Ciara/Instagram

While back with her New York Giants man, Ciara and him have been on a few dates like when she crushed him in her jean-shorts fit at a New York Knicks game, and looked unrecognizable by his side at the Met Gala.

RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson’s daughter steals mom’s spotlight in matching tuxedo fit

For a night out, Wilson took this picture of Ciara with her knee-high boots and long Jesus sweatshirt on out in New York City. He wrote, “@ciara My Joy. Date Night.”

Ciara
Russell Wilson/Instagram

Ciara posted the picture and replied, “I love you baby! You take the best photos ❤️.”

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

Hopefully the two had as amazing of a night as that photo.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and they have son Future, 11, who Ciara had with the rapper Future but Wilson has raised as his own, and daughter Sienna, 8, Win, 4, and baby Amora 1.

Wilson is at OTAs with the Giants getting ready for his 14th NFL season while Ciara is set to drop her 8th album “CiCi” on July 11.

While they are stars in their own right, they are quite the dynamic duo together.

Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships