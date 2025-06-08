Ciara rocks knee-high boots in smitten Russell Wilson date photo
Ciara has been all over recently with and without her husband Russell Wilson. They were able to sneak in a Saturday night date night with their busy schedules and without the kids where Wilson posted an amazing photo of his wife.
The recording artist just dropped the remix to her hit song “Ecstasy” where she teamed up with Pittsburgh Steelers’ DK Metcalf’s fiancée Normani in an iced out Atlanta Braves fit, and also just returned from performing in London, United Kingdom, where she wore a Queen of England fit. Not to mention, she did the “Saki Saki” dance with a Bollywood legend.
While back with her New York Giants man, Ciara and him have been on a few dates like when she crushed him in her jean-shorts fit at a New York Knicks game, and looked unrecognizable by his side at the Met Gala.
For a night out, Wilson took this picture of Ciara with her knee-high boots and long Jesus sweatshirt on out in New York City. He wrote, “@ciara My Joy. Date Night.”
Ciara posted the picture and replied, “I love you baby! You take the best photos ❤️.”
Hopefully the two had as amazing of a night as that photo.
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and they have son Future, 11, who Ciara had with the rapper Future but Wilson has raised as his own, and daughter Sienna, 8, Win, 4, and baby Amora 1.
Wilson is at OTAs with the Giants getting ready for his 14th NFL season while Ciara is set to drop her 8th album “CiCi” on July 11.
While they are stars in their own right, they are quite the dynamic duo together.
