Vanessa Bryant wishes bestie Ciara happy birthday, posting the two together
Vanessa Bryant and Ciara together is star power like Kobe and Shaq together in their primes — just without the bickering and fighting.
The wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made sure to wish her bestie Ciara a happy 39th birthday like Ciara’s Pittsburgh Steelers husband Russell Wilson did.
While Vanessa, 42, is surely getting ready for World Series Game 1 with daughter Natalia as a huge Dodgers fans, she took the time to post two videos on her Instagram Stories with times she hung out with Ciara, while wishing her a happy birthday.
RELATED: Ciara shows love to fit that’s another Russell Wilson ex-NFL team color
Vanessa and her daughters, Natalia, 21, Bianka 7, and Capri 4, are good friends with Ciara, Wilson and their kids, daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and daughter Amora Princess 10 months, as well as Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 9, who she had with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.
Ciara and Wilson have a house in Los Angeles, while Vanessa lives in Newport Beach.
RELATED: Mookie Betts’ wife’s World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
In July, Vanessa and Natalia took in a Ciara concert in Los Angeles and Vanessa told the singer in the caption how proud of her she was and how much she loved her.
Hopefully Ciara is having a great birthday in her all-black furry catsuit fit. Birthday wishes like the one from friends like Vanessa Bryant are truly special.
