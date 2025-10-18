Clayton Kershaw celebrates epic Dodgers win dancing with his four kids, pregnant wife
Clayton Kershaw didn’t play in the NLCS win over the Milwaukee Brewers, but he soaked up the moment celebrating with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates in what be his last time heading to a World Series. The real win, however, was after the game when he shared the fun with his wife and kids.
The three-time Cy Young winner has spent all 18 seasons of his MLB career pitching for the Dodgers and became the 20th pitcher of all time with 3000 strikeouts in a game in front of a star-studded crowd like Natalia Bryant.
The 37-year-old Kershaw has won two World Series with the team in 2020 and last year, 2024. He hopes to go out in his Hall of Fame career with a third one and another epic celebration like last year when he showed off the dad bod running around shirtless.
Speaking of being a dad, Kershaw had fun dancing with his four kids and his pregnant wife Ellen after the victory on Friday night in a game that will forever be remembered by another pitching performance by Shohei Ohtani who also homered three times while striking out 10 batters.
Here’s another cute video of the Kershaws.
Clayton and Ellen were high school sweethearts and got married in 2010. They have sons Charley, Cooper, and Chance, and daughter Cali Ann. They also have another daughter on the way sometime this year they announced in June.
What an awesome night at Dodger Stadium that no one will forget including a Dodgers legend in Kershaw.
Now, he hopes he and LA has one more celebration left he can share with his family.
