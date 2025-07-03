Natalia Bryant has Kobe-like stare in Dodgers fit at Clayton Kershaw’s historic night
The Bryant family was at Dodger Stadium for Clayton Kershaw’s historic game, and a photo of Natalia Bryant watching it happen may have won the night.
The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant is a huge Los Angeles Dodgers fan like dad and mom, and has been seen at games before like where she looked like twins with mom, and posed with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, at another.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant rocks Dodgers fit with aunt Sophie in rare photo with Vanessa’s sister
The family just took a couple of trips together as well. One to New York City where they sat courtside at a WNBA game where 22-year-old Natalia posed with a much taller Angel Reese, and then wowed in Central Park with her causal fit while with the family dog. From there it was off to Mexico where once again Natalia looked so similar to her 43-year-old mom.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in colorful beach fit visiting Greece
On Wednesday night the whole family was together again to watch the Dodgers take on the Chicago White Sox in what would be Kershaw’s big moment, becoming the 20th pitcher in MLB history to have 3,000 strikeouts. No one looked more intense watching it happen right behind home plate than Natalia, who was rocking the Dodgers jacket. Mom shared this amazing picture:
Like father like daughter. That’s Kobe-like intensity with that stare right there.
No doubt, dad would’ve had the same intense look watching his favorite team on this historic night as well.
