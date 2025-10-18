The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ohtani is perfect dad with baby, wife Mamiko, dog Decoy in Dodgers’ historic Game 4

The three-time MVP had one of the greatest performances in the history to put the team back in the World Series. His family was there to witness it.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) round the bases on his solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning of game four of the NLCS round.
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) round the bases on his solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning of game four of the NLCS round. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani had one of the greatest postseason performances of all time in Game 4 of the NLCS and sent the Los Angeles Dodgers back to the World Series. His wife Mamiko was at Dodger Stadium with their daughter and dog Decoy to witness it all.

The three-time MLB MVP had been struggling this postseason at the plate hitting under .200 all playoffs, but he broke through in an unreal way vs. the Milwaukee Brewers with not one, not two, but three solo home runs.

If that wasn’t enough, he pitched six scoreless innings, gave up only two hits, and struck out 10 batters. Those are stats with the three home runs we’ve never seen in the history of the league in a playoff game.

What a game to have his family there. Mamiko is always a hit at games herself like at game 3 where she was seen toasting with the other Dodgers WAGs during the win.

She had a lot to celebrate at Friday’s game, where she showed up in Dodgers blue while matching Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea in another WAGs moment.

It was her arrival with Ohtani, their daughter in the stroller with dog Decoy on it that made the night even more perfect.

It was an unforgettable night for Ohtani, but this is an amazing moment in a night full of them that may get lost in all that happened and the celebrations that are going on as this is being typed.

Shohei Ohtan
Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

