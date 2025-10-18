Ohtani is perfect dad with baby, wife Mamiko, dog Decoy in Dodgers’ historic Game 4
Shohei Ohtani had one of the greatest postseason performances of all time in Game 4 of the NLCS and sent the Los Angeles Dodgers back to the World Series. His wife Mamiko was at Dodger Stadium with their daughter and dog Decoy to witness it all.
The three-time MLB MVP had been struggling this postseason at the plate hitting under .200 all playoffs, but he broke through in an unreal way vs. the Milwaukee Brewers with not one, not two, but three solo home runs.
If that wasn’t enough, he pitched six scoreless innings, gave up only two hits, and struck out 10 batters. Those are stats with the three home runs we’ve never seen in the history of the league in a playoff game.
What a game to have his family there. Mamiko is always a hit at games herself like at game 3 where she was seen toasting with the other Dodgers WAGs during the win.
She had a lot to celebrate at Friday’s game, where she showed up in Dodgers blue while matching Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea in another WAGs moment.
It was her arrival with Ohtani, their daughter in the stroller with dog Decoy on it that made the night even more perfect.
It was an unforgettable night for Ohtani, but this is an amazing moment in a night full of them that may get lost in all that happened and the celebrations that are going on as this is being typed.
