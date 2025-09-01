Coco Gauff storms off after Naomi Osaka upset at US Open after besties vibes
Every media outlet, and Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka themselves, were all touting the feel-good vibes of their US Open showdown.
Then, reality set in as the No. 3 seed American was upset in straight sets by the Labubu-loving two-time US Open champion, 6-3, 6-2.
Gauff, the 2023 US Open winner, couldn't get off the court fast enough after the world's shortest hug at the net.
In only 41 seconds, Gauff, 21, said, "Good match," gave Osaka, 27, a hug, shook the chair umpire's hand, and was out of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
And this is obviously not a big deal at all if it hadn't been both of them touting their close bond before the match, with the US Open too, sharing the clip from six years ago when Gauff was in tears beating Osaka in the 2019 US Open.
It's a great redemption moment for Osaka, who has been open about her mental health struggles after early success winning four Grand Slam titles, with two Australian Open victories along with the two US Open ones.
Gauff has still had a fantastic 2025 campaign, having one her second major this year at Roland Garros for the French Open crown.
And obviously it was nothing personal today, just frustration to lose early in at the American "home" major.
Now, the Labubu good-luck charms live on to see another round!
UPDATE: Osaka had a sweet message for Gauff after the win.
“I look up to her," Osaka said in her on-court, post-match interview. "The way she conducts herself is really special. To be such an amazing role model at such a young age, it’s a gift. I have all the respect in the world for her."
