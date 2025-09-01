Novak Djokovic does goofy dance on NYC streets with wife marking insane US Open stat
Novak Djokovic has had a legendary career and he’s still going. With a record 24 Grand Slams, he’s seeking another at the 2025 US Open. He just celebrated an insane accomplishment with an epic dance with his wife, Jelena Djokovic.
The 38-year-old Serbian star also won an Olympic gold medal in Paris in 2024. As the No. 7 seed he’ll be facing off vs. No. 4 Taylor Fritz in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday as he eyes the big 25.
He’s certainly enjoying himself while doing so, even hanging out with Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara where he gave their son Future an unforgettable moment.
He also danced for joy with Jelena in the streets of NYC to Uptown Funk’s “Don’t Believe Me Just Watch” song. He also had an elite yellow track suit on and showed off his goofy moves.
Djokovic hasn’t said when he will officially retire, but he’s droppped hints he won’t play for too much longer.
Novak and Jelena were high school sweethearts and married in 2014. They have two children, a son named Stefan and a daughter named Tara.
Will Novak be dancing with another major win when the US Open is over?
