Taylor Fritz’s gf Morgan Riddle goes preppy US Open fit for Novak Djokovic prep
Morgan Riddle is always a star at boyfriend Taylor Fritz’s tennis matches. Now that the No. 4 seed is in the quarterfinal of the US Open, her fit game will certainly be amplified. She had an amazing celebration one for his latest victory.
Riddle, the 28-year-old model and influencer, has been a hit at Fritz’s matches like her sizzling red dress at the Australian Open, and her Wimbledon strawberry pink fit, and her look straight out of the movie “Clueless”.
For this year’s US Open as Fritz tries to win his first Grand Slam, she even looked like the tournament’s mascot with her custom “New York” fit.
RELATED: Novak Djokovic gives Ciara, Russell Wilson’s son unforgettable moment at US Open
Fritz, 27, had a statement win on Sunday in straight sets — and in just one hour and 38 minutes —against 21st seed Tomas Machac. Riddle, meanwhile, crushed her outfit celebrating the big victory.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle reveals hidden touch for US Open minidress fit
Fritz takes on the legend and No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic — who did his own celebrating with his wife in a goofy NYC dane after making it to the quarterfinals — on Tuesday.
Fritz hopes to be at his best, but no doubt Riddle will bring hers to USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad