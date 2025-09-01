The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Fritz’s gf Morgan Riddle goes preppy US Open fit for Novak Djokovic prep

The girlfriend of the No. 4 seed always brings her best for his matches. He has a big one coming up vs. a tennis legend.

Matt Ryan

Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of Taylor Fritz (USA)(not pictured), stands in Fritz' player's box during a changeover at Wimbledon 2025.
Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of Taylor Fritz (USA)(not pictured), stands in Fritz' player's box during a changeover at Wimbledon 2025. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Morgan Riddle is always a star at boyfriend Taylor Fritz’s tennis matches. Now that the No. 4 seed is in the quarterfinal of the US Open, her fit game will certainly be amplified. She had an amazing celebration one for his latest victory.

Riddle, the 28-year-old model and influencer, has been a hit at Fritz’s matches like her sizzling red dress at the Australian Open, and her Wimbledon strawberry pink fit, and her look straight out of the movie “Clueless”.

Morgan Riddle
Riddle always brings her best to Fritz’s tennis matches. / Morgan Riddle/Instagram

For this year’s US Open as Fritz tries to win his first Grand Slam, she even looked like the tournament’s mascot with her custom “New York” fit.

RELATED: Novak Djokovic gives Ciara, Russell Wilson’s son unforgettable moment at US Open

Fritz, 27, had a statement win on Sunday in straight sets — and in just one hour and 38 minutes —against 21st seed Tomas Machac. Riddle, meanwhile, crushed her outfit celebrating the big victory.

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle reveals hidden touch for US Open minidress fit

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

Fritz takes on the legend and No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic — who did his own celebrating with his wife in a goofy NYC dane after making it to the quarterfinals — on Tuesday.

Fritz hopes to be at his best, but no doubt Riddle will bring hers to USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion