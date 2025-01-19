Jayden Daniels Shared Sweetest Moment With His Mom After Commanders Upset Lions
As Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrated one of the biggest moments of his football career, upsetting the Detroit Lions in the divisional round of the playoffs, he made sure to find his mom to share the moment with her.
After the Commanders' 45-31 win over the Lions at Ford Field, Daniels found his mom in the stands and gave her the game ball, who was jumping and cheering to celebrate her son and his team.
Daniels's mom, Regina, later took to X and posted a picture of her and Daniels with lyrics from the song "Shock Da World," in honor of her son's performance.
Regina's post included the following lyrics from the Rod Wave song:
"Look how he shocked the world
Look how he put the odds to rest, look how he overcame
Look how he showed you he the best still
You ain't seen nothing yet."
Going up against the No. 1 seed in the conference, Daniels remained as poised as he has the entire season. The rookie phenom threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, helping his team drop nearly 500 yards and 45 points on the Lions for the biggest upset of the postseason so far. Now, Daniels is leading Washington to the NFC championship game for the first time since 1991.