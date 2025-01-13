Commanders' Zane Gonzalez's wife Lizzy swoons over kicker's NFL playoff heroics
The Washington Commanders punched their ticket to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs thanks to some heroics from kicker Zane Gonzalez.
Gonzalez booted a game-winning field in the final seconds of Sunday's Wild Card showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After the game, Gonzalez's wife, Lizzy Martinez, took to social media to show some love to her husband.
"Holy hell, proud of my guy," ILizzy wrote on Instagram. "Next round, here we go! Excuse me while I pick up my heart off the floor."
The 37-yard game-winner was Gonzalez's third successful kick of the game. He booted a 52-yarder in the second quarter, before kicking off scoring in the third with a 22-yard kick.
Gonzalez finished the game 3-for-3.
Lizzy Mireya Martinez, who has been in a long-term relationship with Zane reportedly dating back to his time at Arizona State in 2016, attended the University of San Antonio in Texas.
The couple was married in early 2024 and announced over the summer that they were expecting their first child in December 2024. The child was born on December 18.
Now, the Gonzalez family is up to three, an appropriate number for the Commanders playoff hero.
Up next for the Commanders is a trip to the midwest to take on the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
