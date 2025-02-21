Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares immediate reaction to dramatic OT winner
That escalated quickly.
Out of nowhere, the 4-Nations Face-Off took over the sports world, and the contentious background of USA vs. Canada only added fuel to the fire for the final tonight between the two nations.
With all the bravado of Team USA, it was the NHL's best player Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers that delivered the knockout blow in overtime for Team Canada's 3-2 victory.
RELATED: McDavid’s wife Lauren rocks Canada red top, WAG jacket for USA 4 Nations game
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't help himself, tweeting on X, "You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game."
McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, was a little more subdued in her celebration on Instagram Stories, only sharing four emojis with a photo of her husband giddy in the arms of teammate Shea Theodore from the Vegas Golden Knights.
RELATED: McDavid's wife Lauren heats up the ice for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off victory
Two clapping emojis, one Canadian flag emoji, and a heart emoji was succinct and to the point. Mrs. McDavid also shared the Team Canada WAGs photo after the celebration post, although it's unclear if the pic was taken before or after the game.
The can't-miss NHL prospect has fulfilled his promise, and the 28 year old was emotional in probably the biggest moment of his professional career to date.
Then singing their National Anthem, "O Canada," probably felt a little extra sweet, or as the NHL X handle put it, singing "loud and proud."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
