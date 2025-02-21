The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares immediate reaction to dramatic OT winner

The NHL's best player delivered the dagger for Canada in a contentious 4 Nations Face-Off Final victory over Team USA 3-2. His wife Lauren was stoked.

Matthew Graham

Feb 20, 2025:: Team Canada forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates scoring in overtime with forward Mitch Marner (16) against Team USA.
Feb 20, 2025:: Team Canada forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates scoring in overtime with forward Mitch Marner (16) against Team USA. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

That escalated quickly.

Out of nowhere, the 4-Nations Face-Off took over the sports world, and the contentious background of USA vs. Canada only added fuel to the fire for the final tonight between the two nations.

With all the bravado of Team USA, it was the NHL's best player Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers that delivered the knockout blow in overtime for Team Canada's 3-2 victory.

RELATED: McDavid’s wife Lauren rocks Canada red top, WAG jacket for USA 4 Nations game

Connor McDavid, Lauren McDavid
Connor McDavid and his then girlfriend Lauren Kyle are pictured on the red carpet of the 2018 NHL Awards. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't help himself, tweeting on X, "You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game."

McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, was a little more subdued in her celebration on Instagram Stories, only sharing four emojis with a photo of her husband giddy in the arms of teammate Shea Theodore from the Vegas Golden Knights.

RELATED: McDavid's wife Lauren heats up the ice for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off victory

Connor McDavid, Lauren McDavid
Lauren Kyle McDavid/Instagram

Two clapping emojis, one Canadian flag emoji, and a heart emoji was succinct and to the point. Mrs. McDavid also shared the Team Canada WAGs photo after the celebration post, although it's unclear if the pic was taken before or after the game.

Lauren Kyle McDavid
Lauren Kyle McDavid/Instagram

The can't-miss NHL prospect has fulfilled his promise, and the 28 year old was emotional in probably the biggest moment of his professional career to date.

Then singing their National Anthem, "O Canada," probably felt a little extra sweet, or as the NHL X handle put it, singing "loud and proud."

