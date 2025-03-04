The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Darius Slay's wife Jennifer has heartbroken reaction to Eagles release

Jennifer Slay, the wife of Super Bowl champion Darius Slay, had a heartbroken reaction to the news her husband was released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Sanchez

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Eagles captain Darius Slay had a great start to February, helping Philly take down the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Unfortunately, March is getting underway with the star defensive back looking for a new home ahead of the official start of the new NFL year.

The Eagles announced on Monday that Slay has been released by the team.

Slay spent five seasons in Philadelphia, earning three Pro Bowl nods, winning two conference championships, and this year's Super Bowl. John Clark of NBC Sports Philly, meanwhile, reported Slay could return to the Eagles if the two sides can agree on a smaller contract.

The veteran cornerback's wife Jennifer Slay, however, shared her heartbroken response to the news on social media.

NFL WAG Jennifer Slay, wife of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay
Jennifer Slay / Instagram

The business side of sports can always be brutal.

Jennifer and Darius began dating in 2015 when she was playing Division II basketball at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. The couple shares two children together: a daughter Desirae, who was born in 2017; and a son Desmond, who was born in 2021.

NFL WAG Jennifer Slay, wife of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay
Jennifer Slay / Instagram

They also each have a child from a previous relationship.

Now, they will wait for the offseason to play out to see where he will finish out his playing career.

