Darius Slay's wife Jennifer celebrates Eagles Super Bowl win in stunning custom fit
Darius Slay and the Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high after a dominating performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and never looked back, while the Eagles defense held firm and shut down the Chiefs offense.
One of the people in attendance at the Caesars Superdome to soak in the moment was Slay's wife, Jennifer Slay, who has consistently supported her husband throughout the season and brought some stunning custom fits to the stands.
For Super Bowl LIX, Jennifer did it again.
What a moment.
After the game, Jennifer even got in some celebration with hip-hop star GloRilla.
Jennifer and Darius began dating in 2015 when she was playing Division II basketball at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. The couple shares two children together -- a daughter Desirae who was born in 2017, and a son Desmond who was born in 2021.
They also each have a child from a previous relationship.
Now that Slay has finally won the big one, the family can enjoy the offseason together as world champions.
