Bucs rookie Shilo Sanders makes fun of dad Deion over brother Shedeur’s draft slide
Now that dad Deion Sanders is feeling better with his health, his son Shilo Sanders had jokes for his pops.
Deion, 57, was dealing with health issues and has in the past with blood clots that even cost him two toes on his left foot. He had a nice visit from former Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner and current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter where they were seen fishing together, and posted an encouraging update walking with Shilo.
25-year-old Shilo, who played at Colorado with Hunter and brother Shedeur, 23, went undrafted but was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He starts training camp next week along with Shedeur with the Cleveland Browns.
RELATED: Deion Sanders’ massive 5000-acre Texas ranch has one really insane feature
While leaving dad in better spirits, Shilo made a YouTube video where he was acting like his dad and made fun of him about Shedeur’s big draft slide: “I got another son named Shedeur, he was supposed to go first round but I don’t know what happened.” Scroll through to see it.
RELATED: Browns' Shedeur Sanders posts cryptic midnight training video with QB battle lyrics
It’s hilarious now, but probably not so much at the time, though.
Sheduer was projected as a first-round pick but fell all the way to the fifth where the Browns took him. Deion looked visibly disturbed watching teams pass on his son on draft day.
Shilo would even talk about firing dad during the draft because it wasn’t working out well.
Now, it’s all apparently laughs in the Sanders household and dad is proud of his sons.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip