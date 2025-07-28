Deion Sanders shares crazy video fishing right after bladder removal surgery
Now we know coach Deion Sanders was dealing with a cancerous tumor that forced the removal of his bladder. As he said, though, "You can clap, it's O.K."
The 57-year-old NFL Hall of Fame defensive back and current Colorado Buffaloes football coach met with the media along with his doctors to give the positive health update on Monday that’s he’s cancer-free now.
Coach Prime, as he’s known, has dealt with scary health problems in the past with blood clots that forced the removal of toe of his toes on his left foot.
RELATED: Deion Sanders reveals how scary health issues are 'to think you might not be here'
We saw some positive health updates from Jacksonville Jaguars star and Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter on a fishing trip at Deion’s insane 5000-acre Texas ranch, and Deion shared some more fishing time with his daughter Shelomi recently.
After his announcement, Deion posted a video fishing again from May after his surgery with his urostomy pouch he had to carry with that’s full of blood.
Deion is certainly a tough dude and it’s good to see him getting through this latest health issue.
He will continue to coach the Buffaloes this season despite his offseason surgery, as well as be a proud dad.
