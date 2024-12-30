Devin Haney's wife Leena Sayed flexes 6-figure luxury whip gift from boxer
Leena Sayed, the wife of boxing star Devin Haney, found herself in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons before the holiday. Video of a leaked jail call with Young Thug leaked, where Leena was emotional while speaking to the rapper.
That led to several internet rumors, but Leena and Young Thug both spoke out to deny they were in a relationship.
Now that the situation is behind them, it seems Devin Haney has also moved on. That was evident when Leena took to social media to show off a gift she received from the former champ.
MORE: Devin Haney's wife Leena Sayed responds to leaked video with Young Thug
Haney apparently gifted Leena a Maybach SUV as a "push present." She is currently pregnant with the couple's first child.
A six-figure luxury whip is nothing to scoff at.
MORE: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenee delete social media amid online criticism
Haney and Leena reportedly got married in 2023 during a private ceremony.
MORE: Jutta Leerdam outclasses bf Jake Paul with huge sports accomplishment in home country
While the internet may still be running wild with their theories and rumors, and trolling Haney for gifting his wife a Maybach, the couple seems to have put any of the drama behind them.
Haney is reportedly planning a comeback to the ring in 2025, though an opponent has not been named. Some potential opponents include Shakur Stevenson, super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko, or a redemption match against Ryan Garcia.
