Jutta Leerdam outclasses bf Jake Paul with huge sports accomplishment in home country
Jutta Leerdam has done it again. The accomplished Dutch speed skater and Olympic silver medalist has won a major sports accomplishment in her home country of the Netherlands with boyfriend Jake Paul cheering her on.
She was competing in the national championships when she came away with a first-place finish.
It was a major victory for Jutta as she ramps up her preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
Jutta looked stunning on the medal podium following her big race.
Now we will have to wait and see what Jake Paul does next to step his game up and get on Jutta's level.
The 25-year-old Leerdam and Jake Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram. Since then, she consistently attends Paul's fights and he attends her meets.
Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.
She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.
