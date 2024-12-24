Devin Haney's wife Leena Sayed responds to leaked video with Young Thug
Boxing star Devin Haney has been dragged into the headlines after a video featuring his wife Leena Sayed went viral and internet trolls started speculation about their relationship.
The video shows Leena on a visiting rap star Young Thug in jail and getting emotional during a phone call.
“I only want you," a tearful Leena said in the video.
Once the video, leaked by Law & Crime, went viral internet sleuths began trying to figure out the nature of her relationship with the rapper. Well, both Leena and Young Thug have since spoken out.
Leena responded with a brief statement on social media saying the video was from before she met Haney, who is the father of her child.
“That video was before I met my bd… I would never talk to Thug or any other man,” she wrot on IG Stories.
Young Thug shared a brief statement on X saying he and Leena are just friends. Thug is currently in a committed relationship with singer Mariah The Scientist.
“Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious sht, I don’t know why she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no fck bout no hoes or nggas," Thugger wrote.
"I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have, never will lol… I can have that lil sht right now if I wanted it, but she been pushing the P harder than n*ggas lol that’s the twin… I got who I want.”
Neither Leena nor Thug seem bothered by the internet discourse about their relationship and they are shutting the door on the outside noise.
Sometimes that's just what you have to do when people are speaking on things they know nothing about. Just ask Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
