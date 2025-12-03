Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo flexes huge diamond ring after Shedeur Sanders backlash

Dillon Gabriel is no longer the starter for the Cleveland Browns. That’s Shedeur Sanders’ job for now. After some controversial comments his fiancée Zo Caswell made about Sanders, she posted some words and a diamond ring flex on Wednesday.

Both Gabriel and Sanders were drafted this year by the Browns with the rookie Gabriel going in the third round from the Oregon Ducks, while Sanders slipped to the fifth round out of dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

After some interesting comments at training camp where Sanders seemingly dissed Gabriel, they put it behind them. Gabriel would eventually take over after the vertan Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, but Shedeur was very classy about it when fans booed Gabriel.

Very classy from Shedeur Sanders:



“I’m extremely thankful. Let me say this: When Dillon’s out there playing, I appreciate the fans (cheering for me), but I’m a good person, so I don’t really like him not feeling comfortable and confident. It puts everything in a tough spot. It’s… pic.twitter.com/DDLPwUXCYa — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 17, 2025

Gabriel would go just 1-5 as the starter and once he got a concussion, Sanders took over the proved himself with a win at the Las Vegas Raiders a week later. Despite the home loss this past weekend to the San Francisco 49ers, Sanders is still the starter… for now.

Then, comments on a TikTok post from Caswell surfaced this week with her throwing sanders under the bus saying the team wants Gabriel. She wrote, “Actually everyone in the building wants him to play. But you wouldn’t know that bc you’ve never played in the nfl or been a couch right😂”

🚨JUST IN🚨#Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell posted on TikTok that everyone in the Cleveland building wants Dillon to be the STARTER.



👀👀👀



The turmoil in the Cleveland building continues to build— Gabriel believes he should start over Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/QEkqKt7zW9 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 1, 2025

Caswell, who has been a bright spot for Gabriel all season with her game-day fits like her retro Browns look, now just posted “back to neutral” comment while flexing her insane engagement ring.

Zo Caswell/Instagram

Gabriel threw for just 939 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also won just one game as the starter.

Caswell and Gabriel met when they were at a summer orientation in Hawaii in middle school. They dated in high school and got engaged last year in 2024.

Now, she’s got his back with the Browns.

