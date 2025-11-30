Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo stuns at Browns practice supporting QB with Shedeur start
Shedeur Sanders will get his second career start Sunday for the Cleveland Browns and his first at home when they take on the San Francisco 49ers. His backup Dillon Gabriel may not get a snap, but his fiancée Zo Caswell’s visit to Saturday practice already made it a winning weekend for him.
Caswell has been a bright spot for the team all season with head-turning fits like her cool retro Browns look with some awesome kicks, and her all-black stunner after Sanders took over as QB1.
RELATED: Deion Sanders reveals Raiders owner Mark Davis' amazing gesture for Shedeur game
After suffering a concussion in the first half of Week 11 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, Gabriel sat out last week as fellow rookie Sanders took over and performed well in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Shortly after, the team announced Sanders would also be QB1 for this Sunday’s game where it’s expected to be snowy conditions.
Caswell supported her man at practice where going full glam with a full coat.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders has surprisingly humble 3 words after being named Browns QB1
Gabriel threw for just 939 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also won just one game as the starter.
Caswell and Gabriel met when they were at a summer orientation in Hawaii in middle school. They dated in high school and got engaged last year in 2024.
Sunday she’ll cheer on Sanders and the Browns, while supporting her future husband as well.
