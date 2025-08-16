Browns QB Dillon Gabriel seems to diss Shedeur Sanders during interview vs. Eagles
If Shedeur Sanders fans thought fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel was going to go quietly into the night, think again.
The former Oregon Ducks star and third-round pick, two rounds ahead of the most talked about fifth round pick in NFL history, started today in the Cleveland Browns second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, playing well before a pick six ruined his day in the 22-13 victory.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders arrives lowkey solo vs. Eagles in casual hoodie, bucket hat
While that will be scrutinized by NFL experts in a four-way QB battle for only three spots, it was his comment during the game for an in-game interview that will be the most picked apart.
"There's entertainers and there's competitors... and my job is to compete," the 24-year-old Gabriel said.
That sure feels like shots fired at Sanders, who is very much an entertainer, which has served him well throughout his career, especially under his famous Coach Prime father Deion Sanders, leading to a NIL empire and the first ever college football player to get a deal with Nike while playing for the Colorado Buffaloes.
Heck, even Sanders walk-in last week was highly scrutinized.
Most Browns fans are pulling for Sanders, but Gabriel has made it clear. He's not going anywhere without a fight.
Shedeur vs. Dillon. Get your popcorn ready.
