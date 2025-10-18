Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea goes next-level with Dodgers celebration fit change
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series again. He celebrated the historic NLCS Game 4 clincher vs. the Milwaukee Brewers with his wife Chelsea Freeman and their three boys.
Freddie was last season’s hero and World Series MVP and is looking for his third ring after he won one with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 as well.
RELATED: Clayton Kershaw celebrates epic Dodgers win dancing with his kids, pregnant wife
It was a night no one will forget on Friday as Shohei Ohtani put on arguably the greatest performance in MLB history with three homer runs at the plate and 10 strikeouts and zero runs against him on the mound. Ohtani’s second blast that left Dodger Stadium left Freeman (and his teammates) in awe in this video.
Freeman’s wife Chelsea was also a star on the night, upstaging Ohtani’s wife Mamiko with her Dodgers blue fit, and then had an epic pose smiling in victory with Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts perfect pic with daughters celebrating epic Dodgers NLCS win
On Saturday, Chelsea posted celebrating the big win with her All-Star first baseman husband and their sons where she changed into a stunning black Dodgers fit.
Chelsea was a World Series hit with the other WAGs like Mamiko and Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna last year, and no doubt will be again this year.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words