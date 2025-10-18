The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea goes next-level with Dodgers celebration fit change

The All-Star first baseman’s wife rocks a new look after the epic Game 4 NLCS win.

Matt Ryan

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series again. He celebrated the historic NLCS Game 4 clincher vs. the Milwaukee Brewers with his wife Chelsea Freeman and their three boys.

Freddie was last season’s hero and World Series MVP and is looking for his third ring after he won one with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 as well.

Freddie Freeman and so
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts with his son after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

RELATED: Clayton Kershaw celebrates epic Dodgers win dancing with his kids, pregnant wife

It was a night no one will forget on Friday as Shohei Ohtani put on arguably the greatest performance in MLB history with three homer runs at the plate and 10 strikeouts and zero runs against him on the mound. Ohtani’s second blast that left Dodger Stadium left Freeman (and his teammates) in awe in this video.

Freeman’s wife Chelsea was also a star on the night, upstaging Ohtani’s wife Mamiko with her Dodgers blue fit, and then had an epic pose smiling in victory with Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts perfect pic with daughters celebrating epic Dodgers NLCS win

On Saturday, Chelsea posted celebrating the big win with her All-Star first baseman husband and their sons where she changed into a stunning black Dodgers fit.

Chelsea was a World Series hit with the other WAGs like Mamiko and Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna last year, and no doubt will be again this year.

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion