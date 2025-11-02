Tyler Glasnow's crazy story meeting gf Meghan resurfaces for World Series Game 7
No matter what happens tonight in the winner-take-all World Series Game 7, the Los Angeles Dodgers unlikely Game 6 hero Tyler Glasnow has already won in best way of meeting his girlfriend Meghan Murphy.
Before Glasnow signed a five-year, $136.5 million contract with the Dodgers, the 2024 All-Star was with the Tampa Bay Rays.
When the 32-year-old starting pitcher was injured, he noticed an attractive fan in the stands.
"She was cute," Glasnow shared with teammate Mookie Betts on his podcast. "So I wrote my number on a ball and I gave it to the bat boy. He ran it over to her. And so she didn't text me or anything, and then came back the next day, wrote her number on a ball, and came up behind the dugout and threw it at me."
And what did the return ball say to Glasnow? 'You text me. I'm not going to text you.'"
Murphy, who is an aesthetic injector for a plastic surgeon, followed Glasnow all the way to Los Angeles, and has been a loyal Dodgers WAG ever siince.
Glasnow did not pitch during the Dodgers World Series run last season because of an elbow injury when they defeated the New York Yankees to win it all, so the California native is still not a champion.
He's hoping that will change after tonight.
Murphy is in Toronto to support her man, so that one-of-a-kind baseball love story will have the fairytale ending.
