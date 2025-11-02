The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyler Glasnow's crazy story meeting gf Meghan resurfaces for World Series Game 7

The Dodgers' unlikely Game 6 World Series hero has the insane story of how he met his girlfriend Meghan Murphy resurface for Game 7 vs. the Blue Jays.

Oct. 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws to first for an out against Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette (11) in the second inning during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct. 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws to first for an out against Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette (11) in the second inning during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
No matter what happens tonight in the winner-take-all World Series Game 7, the Los Angeles Dodgers unlikely Game 6 hero Tyler Glasnow has already won in best way of meeting his girlfriend Meghan Murphy.

Before Glasnow signed a five-year, $136.5 million contract with the Dodgers, the 2024 All-Star was with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Oct. 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) celebrates after winning in the eighteenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

When the 32-year-old starting pitcher was injured, he noticed an attractive fan in the stands.

"She was cute," Glasnow shared with teammate Mookie Betts on his podcast. "So I wrote my number on a ball and I gave it to the bat boy. He ran it over to her. And so she didn't text me or anything, and then came back the next day, wrote her number on a ball, and came up behind the dugout and threw it at me."

And what did the return ball say to Glasnow? 'You text me. I'm not going to text you.'"

Murphy, who is an aesthetic injector for a plastic surgeon, followed Glasnow all the way to Los Angeles, and has been a loyal Dodgers WAG ever siince.

Glasnow did not pitch during the Dodgers World Series run last season because of an elbow injury when they defeated the New York Yankees to win it all, so the California native is still not a champion.

He's hoping that will change after tonight.

Murphy is in Toronto to support her man, so that one-of-a-kind baseball love story will have the fairytale ending.

Megan Murphy
Megan Murphy/Instagram

