Tiger Woods Withdraws From Genesis Invitational in Wake of Mother’s Death: ‘I’m Just Not Ready’
Tiger Woods had committed last week to the event at Torrey Pines in San Diego, which was relocated due to the Los Angeles wildfires.
Tiger Woods has decided against playing this week.
Saying he “is not ready,” Woods announced via social media that he has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational, which has been relocated to Torrey Pines in San Diego due to the Los Angeles wildfires.
Woods had committed last Friday to play the event.
This was to be his first start of 2025 and it was to come just a week after the death of his mother, Kultida.
The $20 million signature event moved from its home at Riviera Country Club due to the Southern California wildfires.
