Dylan Harper’s girlfriend slays Spurs black fit in showdown vs Mavs’ Cooper Flagg
No. 2 NBA draft pick Dylan Harper made his NBA debut on Wednesday night in the much-hyped matchup for the San Antonio Spurs vs. the No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. Young Harper’s girlfriend certainly upstaged him in the pregame with her fit.
The 19-year-old is the son of former NBA star Ron Harper who won three NBA championships with Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and two with the Kobe-Shaq Los Angeles Lakers team.
Dylan was a star for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and while Flagg out of the Duke Blue Devils is considered a generational player, Harper could be great next to the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama.
On draft night, Harper went viral because of his mom Maria’s dress. She also happened to be his basketball coach growing up.
His girlfriend JoJo Lacey was right there with her in her head-turning look (see above). She also posted intimate pictures of her and Dylan from draft night and said, “Love sharing this journey with you ❤️,” to which he replied, “Love you baby girl ❤️.”
The former Rutgers basketball star herself rocked a black Spurs fit heading to Wednesday’s showcase game at the Dallas.
It remains to be seen as of this writing if Harper’s mom will join Lacey.
Lacey averaged 7.7 points and 3.9 rebounds last season at Rutgers. She was waived by the WNBA’s Washington Mystics after trying to make the team.
No doubt Harper’s girlfriend and mom will be hits during his rookie season.
