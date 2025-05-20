Ex-Patriots GM destroys Bill Belichick for Jordon Hudson romance amid 'engaged' news
Add the New York Times to those crashing the party on the "catnip" that is the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship.
Once only relegated to outlets like ours (yes, that's sarcasm) that had a more whimsical approach to the 49-year age difference and comical shenanigans of the couple, now every outlet in the world, including the snooty NYTimes, is in on the action and oversaturating the marketplace.
RELATED: How Jordon Hudson's antics lost UNC $200k in "Hard Knocks" debacle
In their latest feature (yes, they've now had more than one), the biggest news coming out of the column is this line, "Ms. Hudson has told at least one person that she and Mr. Belichick are engaged to be married."
We had been noticing the 24-year-old Hudson, the former college cheerleader at Bridgewater State turned beauty pageant contestant, finishing second-runner up in this year's Miss Maine competition, with 73-year-old Belichick in attendance alongside Hudson's 49-year-old father, wearing a huge diamond ring on her engagement finger at times ever since the two attended all of the Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans (not to mention her trolling 28-3 Falcons shirt).
RELATED: Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson scolds UNC football staff in scary power trip
So it's old news for us. What is new is someone in the New England Patriots family going on record to blast the once untouchable six-time Super Bowl champion.
Upton Bell, a former general manager of the Pats in the early 1970s, doesn't pull any punches. “I think it’s ironic that a man who really controlled everything - and I mean everything - now is being controlled by some other person," Bell told the NYTimes.
“You can’t just point at the woman here and say, ‘She is being controlling. ’That only happens if you let yourself be controlled.”
Boom!
Sure, it can be countered this was way before the Robert Kraft-Bill Belichick-Tom Brady dynasty, but it's the first time someone that has any connection to New England has openly destroyed Belichick for his Hudson relationship.
Not so coincidentally, The Athletic is reporting that now almost 90 percent of betters are taking the under for the North Carolina Tar Heels 7.5 win total, when before it was 79 percent taking the over before all of the Hudson drama.
Belichick loves to make it us against the world. The only problem for him is, who controls the us?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress
Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry