Nick Kyrgios gf Costeen Hatzi drops miniskirt stunner before Australian Open
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is gearing up for the start of the 2025 season with the first Grand Slam of the Year, the Australian Open, and his girlfriend Costeen Katzi will be right by his side.
Costeen is often sitting courtside in support of her boyfriend, and she made sure to show up to Melbourne in style.
The social media influencer, model, and entrepreneur dropped a look at her journey to Melbourne for the Australian Open and added some heat to the summer season.
Costeen posed in front of some practice courts in a white tank and grassy green miniskirt.
Costeen began dating the Aussie tennis star in late 2021. She lives in Sydney, Australia with Kyrgios after they moved in together one year into their relationship.
Kyrgios is known for his on-court antics and flashy play, but Costeen says he is "not as crazy as everyone thinks" on the Netflix docuseries Break Point.
Hatzi, who graduated from Australian Catholic University with a bachelor's degree in psychological sciences, launched her own business, Style Studio, which rents out luxury clothing items.
The Australian Open kicked off on January 6, 2025, with the qualifying rounds, and will run through January 26. Kyrgios' first match will be on Saturday, January 11, against Jacob Fearnly from the United Kingdom.
