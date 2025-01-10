Leylah Fernandez dances to reveal stunning pink Australian Open kit
Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez is set to kick her 2025 season into full swing with the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.
Leylah has been in Australia since the beginning of the year when she competed in the United Cup in Perth.
During the tournament, Canada clashed with Team USA and she faced off against American star Coco Gauff, while also teaming up with Felix Auger-Aliassime in mixed doubles.
Now, the season really kicks into high gear on an individual level and Leylah was excited for the world to see her tennis kit for the new year.
She took to Instagram to do a little happy dance for her followers to unveil a hot pink Lulumelon kit.
That is how you make a statement.
The Australian Open kicked off on January 6, 2025, with the qualifying rounds, and will run through January 26.
Fernandez, who is the No. 30 seed in the tournament, will get her run underway with her first match of the tourney on Saturday, January 11, against Yuliia Starodubtseva on Show Court Arena. The match is tentatively scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.
