Miami influencer Abella Danger flaunts Carson Beck ‘11’ fit for Indiana game

The sports world is counting down the hours until the College Football Playoff National Championship Game takes place between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Given that the game is taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, there's going to be a massive amount of Hurricanes support in the crowd. And that party has already begun in South Beach.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) after defeating against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are also going to be many celebrities in attendance. One who will be getting a lot of attention is Abella Danger, a notorious Miami influencer who has amassed a huge social media following.

Danger (whose real name is Amirah Day) is pursuing a law degree at the University of Miami, and has become one of their biggest and most influential fans this season. She seldom misses their home games and will be in the building when Miami tries to secure its first national title since 2001.

Abella Danger's January 8 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

Abella Danger turns heads in Carson Beck inspired outfit for Miami-Indiana game

It's no secret that Danger will be cheering loud and proud for Miami starting quarterback Carson Beck, who has been a key part of his team's success this season.

And she's making her support clear with the outfit she's sporting on Monday, which includes a black top with Beck's No. 11 in orange. Danger has posted several videos of her outfit on her Instagram story.

Abella Danger's January 19 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

The other side of Danger's top showed the Miami logo, as if having Beck's number wasn't enough to prove where her allegiances lie.

Abella Danger's January 19 Instagram story. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

One can only imagine what the party in South Beach will be like if Miami can secure the national championship tonight. And Danger would surely take part in the festivities.

Abella Danger's January 5 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

