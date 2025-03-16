Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais flexes giant engagement rock
Deshaun Watson’s season with the Cleveland Browns certainly didn’t end how he wanted. His offseason marriage proposal to longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais certainly did.
The quarterback suffered a rare re-rupture of the Achilles tendon. He first tore it during a Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and then hurt it again after his surgery while rehabbing it. While his future in the NFL is uncertain as he will most certainly miss significant time in the 2025 season, his future off the field looks bright.
Anais and Watson have been dating for five years since 2019 when they met at a party in Los Angeles. She has stayed with him despite all the off-field turbulence with sexual assault allegations and settlements in civil lawsuits, as well as big fines by the NFL.
On Sunday, Watson got engaged as Anais said yes to his proposal and flaunted a giant ring on Instagram to her 2.4 million followers. She captioned the post, “Mrs. Watson Loading…”
While there’s no details yet on the ring size and cost, Watson is only three years in on a guaranteed five-year $230 million deal with the Browns. He can afford to fork out for a big rock like that.
Anais, 29, is an influencer and up-and-coming pop star, and now the future Mrs. Watson.
Watson, 29, already made the relationship somewhat permanent back on their 5th anniversary in 2024 with a giant back tattoo of Anais’ face.
Now she has the “forever” ring. Here’s to the happy couple and to their future.
